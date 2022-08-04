After Kasper Schmeichel's Leicester City exit was confirmed, we asked where he ranks in your eyes and if he is a club legend.

Here are some of your comments:

Martin: I'm genuinely gutted at Schmeichel leaving. A wonderful servant of the club for 11 years who helped us achieve sporting immortality - rising from the lower tiers to the top, winning every domestic honour bar the League Cup. He was there when Vichai's helicopter crashed and he became the spokesperson for a grieving club which was/is like a family.

Marsha: Kasper is a Leicester City legend and always will be. Never to be forgotten! Such happy memories of winning the Premier League and the FA Cup. Wouldn't have happened without his part. God bless your future Kasper.

Mark: Just as much of a legend as his dad, Banks and Shilton between the sticks. Will be missed so very much. Whatever you do from now on Leicester will always have a place set at our family table for you Kasper. Enjoy your new challenge my friend.

Stu: One of the best keepers we’ve ever had. Eleven years with us and he’s been nothing short of special. He deserves a move away and a fresh challenge and I've got nothing but admiration for what he’s achieved with and for the club. I hope he comes back one day and if he does I’m sure the faithful will give him a great reception. A true Leicester legend.

Will: Kasper personifies the club's rise perfectly. To have come to us 11 years ago and stay the course is testament to the player and person he is. Genuinely grateful and fortunate that we've had his best years.

Simon: Absolute legend. Not only was he here for our major successes, he was pivotal to them. Gutted to lose him this season but even then, I wonder if he’s doing the right thing for the club. He perhaps had eyes on retirement, on a high wage, we needed to free up funds. My only concern is his absence will cost us a few league positions this year.