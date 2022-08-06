Tottenham 4-1 Southampton: Analysis

Alex Bysouth, BBC Sport

The focus at St Mary's has been on youth this summer, after signing six players with just two over the age of 20, but it was Saints' Mr Reliable - and last season's top scorer James Ward-Prowse - who got Ralph Hasenhuttl's side off to a superb start at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

That hope was short lived.

Debutant goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu did produce several fine saves to keep Tottenham from running away with it even further, but the visitors struggled to live with a side Hasenhuttl admitted were a class above.

“The second half showed the gap between the two teams," he said. "They are fighting for the title and Champions League and we are fighting for every point."

Southampton lost their final four games of last season and would not have been expected to stop that run in north London.

But it could prove to be a long season for Saints fans as those inexperienced additions learn to cut it in the top flight.