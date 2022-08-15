We asked for your post-match thoughts following Chelsea's thrilling 2-2 draw with Tottenham

Here are some of your views:

Ilya: I’m encouraged with how Chelsea played, but was disappointed with how they left it in the hands of the ref. The foul on Havertz could have gone either way, but the pull on Cucurella’s hair not being caught just left me gobsmacked. How could that be let go? The replays made it all the more audacious. Just an awful refereeing mistake.

Paul: The obvious lack of a striker comes back to bite us yet again, so many chances not converted. Havertz sitter to go 3-1 up was crucial... much better pace though, going forward, and the pressing was top drawer.

Peter: Chelsea should have won and should have scored a couple more goals from the chances they created. Tottenham seemed to be helped by the referee and officials. A foul leading up to Tottenham’s first goal and then having your hair pulled in front of the ref and nothing is done. The amount of fouls committed by Tottenham and no cards shown - poor refereeing.