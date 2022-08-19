Sutton's predictions: Leicester v Southampton

Sutton's prediction: 2-1

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl seems to be under a bit of pressure, which seems unfair so early in the season, so it was important for him that they came back from 2-0 down to draw with Leeds last time out.

Hasenhuttl had been tinkering with playing three at the back during pre-season, but he went back to a four against Leeds, and I wouldn't be surprised to see him stick with that here.

Leicester also have problems at the back, not helped by having the uncertainty over Wesley Fofana's future hanging over them, but the Foxes still have plenty of quality going forward.

There will be goals in this one, and I'm going with Brendan Rodgers to get his first win of the season.

GK's prediction: 1-1

