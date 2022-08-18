We asked you who starts in midfield for Aston Villa against Crystal Palace on Saturday - Emi Buendia, Philippe Coutinho, or both?

Here are some of your comments:

Chris: For sure Buendia should start against Palace with Coutinho on the bench.

Bernard: I think Buendia is one of the most underrated players in the Premier League, so if it’s a choice between him and Philippe Coutinho, I'd choose Emi every time.

Paul: Ollie Watkins has to start every game, Buendia is also in my starting XI because I think Coutinho believes all the hype that's been written about him and isn't working hard enough. I don't think they could play together though and if they did who gets left out? I already feel for Douglas Luiz and Marvelous Nakamba. That's before we speak about Bertrand Traore, Morgan Sanson etc.

Alan: Buendia every day of the week. Coutinho is great when firing on all cylinders but Emi gets around and puts his foot in, breaks up the opposition game and runs at people with the ball. He's consistent as well.