Van Nistelrooy 'proud' to have Sir Alex at Ibrox

PSV Eindhoven head coach Ruud van Nistelrooy spoke of his delight at having his former Manchester United boss, Sir Alex Ferguson, watch his team in action at Ibrox on Tuesday.

The Dutch left the stadium Ferguson himself graced as a striker with the sides tied at 2-2 after the first leg of their Champions League play-off.

Van Nistelrooy said he would be happy to be "1%" as good a manager as the 80-year-old Scot was during his time with East Stirlingshire, St Mirren, Aberdeen, Scotland and United.

"I spoke to him briefly and I'm glad he's well and looking great," he told BBC Scotland. "For him to see me down the touchline at Ibrox is a proud moment.

"As a player, you learn an unbelievable amount of things from him."

Van Nistelrooy is happy to take the tie back to the Netherlands level ahead of Wednesday's second leg.

"Rangers were on top in the first half," he said. "In the second half, we were just on top, we were better, were better on the ball and created more chances, so 2-2 was a fair result and it is reduced to one game and it's going to be something to really look forward to.

"We had a difficult time in spells in the first half and they played really well out from the back through midfield and forward with a lot of passing and movement and good positioning of the team.

"But we were able to reduce that in the second and show ourselves in a better way."