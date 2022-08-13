Brentford 4-0 Man United: What Ten Hag said

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "It is my responsibility to give an explanation. It is clear the performance was really poor. When you make mistakes like this, you can't win the game.

"It is about taking responsibility on the pitch, you cannot make such mistakes at our level. We had to deal with the disappointment and bring the belief on the pitch.

"You have to be ready for a game and be ready for the battle as individuals and as a team. We have to push each other and bring the demands in because it is not good.

"It is clear we need players but I don't want to think about that in this moment. The good players we had should have been better.

"I hoped for a better start, but still I have to believe because I have seen good things but the two games from now are disappointing."

On the Manchester United fans, speaking to Sky Sports: "It's difficult for me, it's surprising when you start the game like this. In 35 minutes you concede four goals. The team has to take responsibility. I feel really sorry for the fans - they did everything to support us but we let them down.

"You have to take responsibility on the pitch as a team and as individuals, that's what we didn't do. What I asked them to do is play with belief and take responsibility for the performance. We have to work on that."