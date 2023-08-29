James Jones, We Are West Ham, external

After Declan Rice was sold to Arsenal for £105m in July, we all expected a flurry of incomings at West Ham. We were desperate for the club to spend the money on replacements quickly.

But that didn't quite happen and it took until after the opening weekend draw at Bournemouth for anyone to come in. It caused a stir of frustration among the fanbase that was warranted. We'd started the new season weaker than the one that saw us finish 14th just months earlier.

But now, with a few days of the summer transfer window remaining, we can safely say the investment has been absolutely bang on. The midfield looks so much stronger with James Ward-Prowse and Edson Alvarez, the defence looks tighter with the addition of Konstantinos Mavropanos and our attack looks a hell of a lot more frightening with Mohammed Kudus arriving over the weekend.

Now, we're looking a lot better with a lot more squad depth and could still bring one or two more faces in before Friday's deadline.

It has been a summer transfer window befitting of a club looking to push on after winning their first silverware in 43 years, it just took a bit of time to come to fruition.

What were we all worried about?!