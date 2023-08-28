'St Mirren deserved to win and go top of the table'

Former Scotland midfielder Michael Stewart believes that St Mirren can count themselves hugely unfortunate not to take all three points from their Scottish Premiership clash with Aberdeen at the weekend.

Stephen Robinson's side had two goals disallowed, and Bojan Miovski appeared to strike the ball twice from the spot for his late equaliser.

"St Mirren would have gone top of the table [had they won]. They deserved to win, they were the better side," Stewart said on Sportscene.

"A lot of calls went Aberdeen's way, which were correct, but without VAR, they could have gone the opposite way.

"The penalty at the end didn't look right, and I'm very surprised that it was allowed to stand.

"Stephen Robinson will be delighted with how St Mirren have started the season, but he'll be bitterly disappointed not to take three points from that game."