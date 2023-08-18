New four-year deal for Celtic defender Welsh

Stephen Welsh has signed a new four-year deal keeping him at Celtic until 2027, with the defender hailing the "massive" influence of new manager Brendan Rodgers.

Academy graduate Welsh, 23, has made 53 appearances for the club but struggled for regular action in the past two two years under Ange Postecoglou and was linked with a move away.

However, he has impressed Rodgers this summer and now aims to "kick on" after helping Celtic to victory at Aberdeen last weekend when he replaced the injured Cameron Carter-Vickers at half-time for his first appearance in 10 months.

"Signing a new contract for the club that I’ve been brought up on and have supported my whole life was an easy decision," said Welsh.

“It’s time for me to kick on now and hopefully I can have a few good seasons.

“I want to keep improving and continue to play as many games as I can, especially with the manager in now. He’s been massive for me since he’s come in.

“He’s one of the main reasons that I want to be at the club and I’m just looking forward to starting the season properly and going for it.”