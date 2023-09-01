Former Manchester City and Tottenham midfielder Michael Brown has been speaking to BBC Sport about Manchester United's late transfer business: "It's amazing how Manchester United are reacting to the market rather than being proactive and making the signings that they wanted and who would have been the difference for them.

"I think the way they have started, you look at the central midfield and full-back areas and think that's an issue. You look at the Maguire situation, they've had a lot of interest in him but then nothing has happened and they don't want to use him, so I find that very strange not using him but no deal to be done.

"Wouldn't you have said that their deals would have been done at the start of the season when it's Manchester United? And I think that's the point. They brought Mason Mount in – they've lost him now – but there's a few players they could have brought in sooner."