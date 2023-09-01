Shamoon Hafez, BBC Sport

Everton are continuing to pursue a deal for Leeds winger Wilfried Gnonto, despite now having three bids rejected.

The Toffees have tried to complete the transfer of the Italy international all summer and had two bids rejected earlier this summer.

Gnonto, 19, submitted a transfer request and missed three games after being made to train away for from the first-team, before returning to the side and scoring in Saturday’s 4-3 victory over Ipswich.

BBC Sport understands Everton had a £25.7m bid rejected on Thursday, still short of Leeds’ reported £30m valuation.

Leeds continue to maintain the stance, as it has been all summer, that they do not want to sell the player.