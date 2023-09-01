Shamoon Hafez, BBC Sport

Jean-Philippe Gbamin has had a miserable time since joining Everton from Mainz for £25m in 2019, with his spell at the club wrecked by lengthy injuries and being described as a "nightmare".

The 27-year-old has played only eight games, including six in the Premier League, and spent last season on loan at Turkish Super Lig side Trabzonspor.

Gbamin has not returned to Everton since and his agent has told me this morning there has been "no contact from any club" about signing him.

Everton have put a £5m pricetag on him, but the midfielder is "hoping to find a solution to end his contract" on Merseyside.