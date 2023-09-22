A number of Premier League sides, including Nottingham Forest, Wolves and Everton are ready to make a move for Michail Antonio if the 33-year-old Jamaica striker fails to agree a new deal with West Ham. (Football Insider), external

However, Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah has rejected a move to Forest but is still set to leave Stamford Bridge in January, with the 24-year-old English defender keen on a move to Bayern Munich. (Fabrizio Romano), external

