Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards on why James McAtee's proposed return to Sheffield United is good news for the Blades: "He had such a good loan spell there and was a key part of their promoted team. His career really blossomed away from City and playing every week. He is still rated really highly at City.

"Sheffield United have suffered from losing him. It has been a really difficult start to the season for them. They are in a relegation battle - we all knew that before a ball was kicked so this will be a huge boost for them."

Listen to the rest of today's gossip on BBC Sounds