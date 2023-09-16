Aston Villa 3-1 Crystal Palace: What Emery said

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery, speaking to MOTD, said: "Yes of course today was a difficult match like every one is. We played very well, created chances and didn't concede a lot in our box. But we didn't score [in the first half].

"We played a lot [of other matches] like today and were winning in the first 20 or so minutes. We said at half time to keep going and controlling the game like we were doing. They have a very good team and good players and they did that transition and scored the goal. Then it was a difficult moment.

"We were playing more with our hearts than with our minds in the last 20 minutes and sometimes you need that. At the end we deserved to win. We scored three goals so I'm very happy because after their goal it was a difficult moment and we really reacted very well.

"Jhon Duran is young but he has potential. We have to work with him, give him chances and minutes to take confidence and build experiences. Every minute he's playing is important for him and he's helping us, like with the goal he scored today.

"I respect always the VAR decision so I was waiting.

"We want to play every minute here and to enjoy it. We want to be competitive, to learn and build our team with the players. I am very happy because this three points today is because every player involved - those in the starting XI or on the bench - helped us with good impact."