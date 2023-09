Following that dramatic 2-2 draw with Dundee two weeks ago, Steven MacLean makes four changes to his St Johnstone XI.

James Brown and Sam McClelland drop out of defence, with captain Liam Gordon and Oludare Olufunwa coming in.

At the top end of the pitch, Stevie May makes way for Chris Kane, who starts for the first time since January 2022, while Jay Turner-Cooke is replaced by Max Kucheriavyi.