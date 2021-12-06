Joe Rindl, BBC Sport

When Liverpool striker Diogo Jota had his shot superbly blocked on the line by Wolves defender Conor Coady it appeared as if the Reds’ best chance to win the game had gone.

But in the final minute of injury time substitute Divock Origi fired the ball into the bottom corner, sparking wild celebrations and sinking the Wolves supporters.

After the match, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was quick to praise his opponents telling BBC Match of the Day: "[It was] a very difficult game, we had to fight."

Wolves were seconds away from a fourth clean sheet on the bounce, and will take plenty of confidence from this match before fixtures with Manchester City and Chelsea before Christmas.

Bruno Lage’s side remain the third-best defence in the Premier League and I suspect few other teams will be able to frustrate Liverpool for quite as long as they did this season.

Liverpool’s run of scoring at least twice in each of their past 18 matches ended, but the Reds were in a jubilant mood at full-time.

These are the kind of matches you have to win if you want to lift the title.