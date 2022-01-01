Crystal Palace 2-3 West Ham: Moyes reaction

West Ham boss David Moyes, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "It was a strange win because we didn't play so well. At the time we are at and the games we have played I don't think everybody is playing so well all the time. You might have it for spells. It is hard to control the game for 90 minutes. We had opportunities in the first half when we got our goals but Crystal Palace played really well. They had opportunities.

"The first two were good goals and really important for us as it gave us a platform. We didn't start well. Probably even more important was the VAR decision for the penalty. I thought the ref was really close to it and didn't give a handball so I assumed it wasn't handball. If it is that close you expect him to give it. Maybe they are now waiting on VAR giving that call. But we have had things not go our way and this time it has.

"We have lost Angelo Ogbonna and Kurt Zouma so we are churning them out and playing our centre-backs week in, week out. But they stuck to their task. I'm not happy with the goals we conceded late on. For most of the half we dealt with most things.

"I always thought we'd win games but in the Premier League you are always entitled to a little lull now and again. It happens to all the team. It is really difficult to keep standards, all the levels up. I'm glad we ae over it and we got three points today."