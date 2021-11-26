Guardiola on Sterling, consistency and West Ham

Pep Guardiola has been speaking to the media before Manchester City host West Ham on Sunday.

Here is what he had to say:

City are "completely focused on the Premier League" after progressing to the last 16 in the Champions League;

After Raheem Sterling scored against Paris St-Germain, Guardiola is "so glad" for the forward, adding that "he knows he can do better" but this is the first step to come back to his best form;

Despite beating West Ham in this fixture last season, Guardiola said the Hammers "were better than us" so Sunday is "a new challenge to show we can be consistent and continue our rhythm";

Phil Foden and Jack Grealish have been training individually and will be assessed on Saturday;

On players who don't play regularly, Guardiola said "they have to fight" and added: "There is always a line that cannot be crossed and they don't cross it";

Kevin de Bruyne is tired and has no taste, but will join the squad in a few days if his PCR test is negative.

