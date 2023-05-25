Scott Arfield, 34, plans to continue playing as he prepares to end his five-year stay at Rangers. (Herald - subscription required), external

Arfield vows to return to Rangers in some capacity in the future. (Sun), external

Rangers manager Michael Beale says Todd Cantwell is "everything fans want" as he bites back at the midfielder's detractors. (Record), external

Former Rangers player Dougie Bell has suffered a suspected heart attack. (Sun), external

