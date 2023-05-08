Former West Ham midfielder Matt Jarvis believes the Hammers are realistically safe and that their confidence is building following Sunday's 1-0 win over Manchester United.

David Moyes' side are seven points above the relegation zone with three games remaining and have a Europa Conference League semi-final against AZ Alkmaar to look forward to on Thursday.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, Jarvis said: "They have not played particularly well at home this season. I have been at most home games and the atmosphere on Sunday was different.

"Everyone I spoke to at the game was like: 'Yeah, I think we are going to do it and win.' You could feel it in the build-up and the performance was really impressive.

"The defending was huge. Everyone was back to doing what they did last season - hunting in packs and pressing. They limited Manchester United to four shots on target.

"It was a really good West Ham performance. You probably think that is them safe now.

"They have not played particularly well, but the games they had to win they have gone and done it. It has not been pretty, but they have got the job done and built a bit of confidence from that."

Listen to the full interview at 1:21:15