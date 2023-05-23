Defender Nathan Ake says the failure to beat a struggling Nottingham Forest team on 18 February was a pivotal moment in Manchester City's charge towards the Premier League title.

Since drawing 1-1 at the City Ground, City have won 12 successive league matches to clinch a fifth league crown in six seasons.

Reflecting on City's title success on BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club, Netherlands international Ake said: "We had a few meetings, especially in that period of the season. We were winning some games comfortably and then other games we would lose. It was a little bit up and down, when normally we are a little bit more stable.

"We'd just won against Arsenal and then we drew away at Nottingham, which is a tough place to go, but that game especially we should have scored so many more goals.

"I think that set us off. Everyone was talking in the changing rooms, the leaders in our team made sure everyone was on it, refocused and made sure we put a run together."

