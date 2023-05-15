Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards has labelled Brighton "the best-run club in the country" after they strengthened their European credentials with a commanding victory over Arsenal on Sunday.

Albion are in the Europa League places and could confirm qualification for the first time in their history if they win their two games in hand on closest challengers Spurs.

Edwards told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast their rise is "a really heartwarming story".

"It is a remarkable achievement," he said. "To lose their manager, their entire coaching staff and their best players every summer, and be where they are... it offers hope to everyone else.

"I think they give the rest of the Football League the hope they could end up in Brighton's position. It shows that if you get things right, with good owners, and good people in key positions, you can have success.

"They deserve European football - and are probably one of the best stories in the past 10 to 20 years."

Did you know?

Brighton have won eight Premier League away games this season, with only Arsenal (12) and Manchester City (11) picking up more wins on the road than the Seagulls.

Deniz Undav has scored three goals in his last four Premier League appearances for Brighton, having failed to find the net in any of his first 14 appearances in the competition.

