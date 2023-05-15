Transfer news: United eye Simakan and back in for Rabiot
Manchester United are back in the hunt for midfielder Adrien Rabiot as the 28-year-old Frenchman approaches the end of his contract at Juventus. (L'Equipe - in French), external
Wout Weghorst will hold talks with Burnley manager Vincent Kompany once his loan spell ends at United. (Sun), external
Manchester United have also joined Arsenal in the race to sign RB Leipzig's 23-year-old French defender Mohamed Simakan. (Fichajes - in Spanish), external