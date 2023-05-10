Phil McNulty, chief football writer

Real Madrid may be the greatest and most ruthless exponents of Champions League football but even they could not escape the reality that if Erling Haaland does not get you, then there is every chance Kevin de Bruyne will.

Haaland has been Manchester City's headline act this season with 51 goals but De Bruyne remains the brilliant football brain behind this operation on the pitch, proving it again to give Pep Guardiola's side a very creditable 1-1 draw in Champions League semi-final first leg at the Bernabeu.

There will be no more than quiet satisfaction in the City camp, though, after a job well done against the holders.

City know from painful experience how dangerous Real are at any point in a two-legged tie - just look at the same stage at the same venue last season when the Spanish side scored twice in stoppage time to level the scores and pave a path to ultimate victory over Liverpool in the final in Paris.

Carlo Ancelotti and his potent blend of youth and vast experience will still back themselves at Etihad Stadium in the return leg.

