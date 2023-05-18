Scales puts his future on hold to focus on Dons' fight for third

Defender Liam Scales has "enjoyed every minute" of his time at Aberdeen but says now is not the time to be discussing his future as he focuses on Aberdeen's bid to finish third.

The 24-year-old Irishman has impressed since arriving at Pittodrie last summer on a season-long loan from Celtic, where he is under contract until 2025.

"I don’t think there is any point in thinking about it right now because there are big games coming up and we need to get that out of the way first. There is plenty of time in the summer to work something out," said Scales.

"This is my first season playing regularly in Scotland and I think from the start to now I have improved a lot, I have learned a lot. I have enjoyed it, the dressing room is brilliant, the lads are great.

"Obviously we started well and that was enjoyable before the World Cup break, then we went through a patch which was definitely not enjoyable but you take a lot from it, you learn a lot from it.

"The last 10 games or so has just been brilliant, keeping clean sheets, winning games, shooting up the table.

"I have taken so much from this year and I really enjoy playing here. I have got to know the club now, I have enjoyed every minute of it."