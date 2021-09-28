Doucoure: I saw this lad play for Watford and he was outstanding for them, so I wasn't the least bit surprised when he turned up at Goodison Park.

Doucoure can run for fun and has the ability to score the occasional goal. When he does, they tend to be stunners. He was outstanding against a Norwich side who I have said repeatedly are doomed, but they did have a go at Everton.

What was interesting about this display by the Toffees was, considering a number of big names were out of the side through injury, they put together a very creditable performance.

