Spurs 'struggling for identity under Nuno'

Tottenham are "struggling to find an identity" under new manager Nuno Espirito Santo, believes former Sweden and West Brom defender Jonas Olsson.

After starting the Premier League season with three 1-0 wins, Sunday's 3-1 defeat by north London rivals Arsenal was the first time Spurs have conceded three goals in three consecutive league games since September 2003.

"I thought Nuno was a strange appointment from the start," Olsson told BBC Radio 5 Live. "My feeling was Spurs were not happy with Jose Mourinho because he was negative and sitting back, but then they went for a manager who plays the same type of defensively orientated football.

"I think the problem is Nuno has become slightly populist; he listens to the fans and the media and is going out of his way to play football that is not suited to this squad and his way of coaching.

"You don’t want to play negative football but with Harry Kane under-performing at the moment, the only threat they have is Son [Heung-min] and Lucas Moura on the break, so it might suit them best to sit back a bit.

"That’s an issue he needs to address. Is he really doing it the way he wants to, or the way Spurs fans and the media expect him to?

