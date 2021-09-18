Norwich 1-3 Watford: Munoz reaction

Watford manager Xisco Munoz to BBC Match of the Day: "We said before we needed maturity. We created many chances and it was good. We scored three times.

"Sometimes you need to stay 100% focused in a game. Everybody knows what the pressure in the Premier League is. We know what our job is.

"Keep going and working very hard to give better performances in future. I think today we tried to play the mature players – the more experienced ones - we knew this was an important game. I think it was perfect, we were better in our levels.

"Sarr is our important player. He had more chances to score more. It’s important, this attitude, he’s working hard every day. I’m sure he can score more.

"This season we have a challenge. We need to connect with our group, with our fans. We knew we had some difficult moments. We need to give 100% or maybe 200%. We need to work very hard. This season we can do it.

"I work very hard every day."