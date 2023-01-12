Majority of Aberdeen fans understand our 'strategy' - Goodwin

Jim Goodwin says he accepts Aberdeen fans' criticism over recent poor results, but he believes the "majority of them understand what we're trying to do here".

The Dons boss, whose side face Rangers in the League Cup semis on Sunday, came under increasing scrutiny after four straight defeats in a five-game winless run before last weekend's victory over St Johnstone.

"The supporters have been outstanding since I came in in February," Goodwin told Red TV.

"Obviously we've understood their frustration and criticism that's came our way since after the World Cup break because of the lack of points return.

"I think the majority of them understand what we're trying to do here. I think they can see there's a strategy and that there is a game-plan and there is a real focus on bringing success back to the club.

"Hopefully we'll bring as many down the road to Hampden as possible and hopefully we'll put on a performance that'll make them proud."