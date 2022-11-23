'﻿Everyone at Saints will be so proud of Wotherspoon'

Former St Johnstone defender Allan Preston, talking to the BBC's Scottish Football Podcast, was full of praise for David Wotherspoon ahead of Canada's World Cup opener this evening.

“I think it’s magnificent for him, and it’s no surprise that St Johnstone have looked even better since he’s been back. He set up the goal for Drey Wright last time out. He’s the most decorated player in the club’s history, he will be a legend at that club.

"If he can get on the pitch at the World Cup, that would be quite an achievement for him given that he was in tears when he did his ACL at Hampden. Everyone at St Johnstone will be so proud."

Saints fan and BBC presenter Stuart Cosgrove fully agrees:

“He’s a local boy from Perth. He went to Hibs and went through the ranks and then came to the less fashionable St Johnstone, and we went on these remarkable cup runs - he was the talisman, he was just astonishingly good.

"I think he’s a very gifted footballer, he’s a very graceful footballer, everything that you imagine romantically that football is. "