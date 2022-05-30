Cucurella wins your player of the season vote

We asked you to pick your Brighton player of the season and Marc Cucurella came out as the overwhelming favourite.

BBC Radio Sussex's Johnny Cantor named Cucurella in his shortlist, alongside Joel Veltman, Yves Bissouma and Leandro Trossard.

The 23-year-old defender took 50% of the vote after impressing in his first season with the Seagulls.

Winger Trossard and midfielder Bissouma both received 23% - though the former received the second-most votes, with percentages rounded up or down - followed by defender Veltman on 4%.