Frank Lampard says Alex Iwobi's last-gasp winner for Everton against Newcastle was in "the top rankings" alongside big moments playing for Chelsea - but that it means nothing unless it is backed up.

Down to 10 men after Allan's red card, Everton looked to be drifting towards a goalless draw against the Magpies that would have done little to ease their relegation troubles until Iwobi's late strike lifted the roof at Goodison Park.

In the wild celebrations that followed, Lampard broke his hand but said today "the three points were more important than the break".

The Toffees face Crystal Palace in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday and Lampard wants them to capitalise on the momentum.

"It was a special evening for us," he said. "You could see what it meant last night to the staff behind me. Those are the real reactions of people that care and that's what football is all about.

"I've been fortunate to have big European nights at Chelsea, the play-off semi-final win at Leeds when at Derby and that goes right up there - but we now need to try to recreate it.

"It's important not to get too high or too low in football but from moments last night you have to take the benefits. It's nice to understand what winning feels like, and the effort and togetherness is something to take in and move forwards with.

"By itself though that's not enough - the challenge now is to back it up."