No more room for error

Luke Reddy, BBC Sport

Norwich could take so much from this defeat in that they showed energy in their attacking moments and heart for so long at the back. And yet, despite not having to look too far for positivity, they sit bottom of the table.

Not only that, the five-point gap to 17th-place Newcastle feels bigger than it is given Eddie Howe’s side seem to have found a bit of bite since adding to their options during the transfer window.

When all is said and done, Norwich look like they will simply pay for that awful start to the campaign.

One win in 11 under former boss Daniel Farke was punishing. Had they only picked up one additional win in that spell, hope would be more tangible now.

Their next three league games – Southampton away, Brentford at home and Leeds away – have the look of fixtures in which they can truly compete.

They really need to. Dean Smith has added something to what the Canaries bring but there is now no room for further error.