Shamoon Hafez, BBC Sport

Anass Zaroury played a pivotal role in Burnley's Championship title triumph last season, with six goals and six assists in 34 games.

The 22-year-old has suffered a frustrating start to this campaign, sent off in the opening defeat by champions Manchester City and playing just 27 minutes in the league since.

But the Morocco international showcased his talent and displayed the potential which may well see him play an integral part for the Clarets as the season goes on with a hand in all four goals in Tuesday's Carabao Cup thrashing of Salford.

Burnley travel to Newcastle United in the league on Saturday, followed by a crucial game at Luton Town in midweek, and the midfielder will be hoping to cement his place back in the first team.

Vincent Kompany's men are without a win in the top flight this season and although this result came against League Two strugglers, it will be a morale-boosting one for both Zaroury and club.

