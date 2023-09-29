Hibs v Dundee: Team news

Hibs midfielder Dylan Levitt is pushing for a comeback following an ankle injury while Jake Doyle-Hayes (ankle), Jojo Wollacott (thigh), Harry McKirdy (heart) and Chris Cadden (Achilles) remain out.

Dundee's Josh Mulligan is suspended after losing his red card appeal. Jordan McGhee (knock) and Scott Tiffoney (groin) will be absent while Ryan Howley (ankle), Finay Robertson and Zach Robinson are doubts.

Antonio Portales and Aaron Donnelly are pushing for returns following injury.