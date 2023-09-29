Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Erik ten Hag has been speaking to the media before Manchester United's Premier League game against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford.

Here are the main lines from his news conference:

On Antony's return to the United fold: "We made the statement. Everything has been made clear. It is not a distraction, we focus on the games. On Saturday, he will be back in training."

Asked for update on Jadon Sancho: "I have said everything."

On United's 16 separate injury-related absences since the start of pre-season and whether he needs a bigger squad: "We already did. Every time the schedule is expanding, the load on the players is too much. Many colleagues of mine have pointed to that and I have pointed to that as well. But it keeps going. It won't stop."

On playing Palace for the second time in five days: "I know the opponent is looking for revenge."

Scott McTominay and Christian Eriksen are available for the weekend.

On developing young players, Ten Hag said: "You've seen already, when you develop players you see the progress and that can help you in tough situations, it's good for the club to develop such players and to get them into professional football and professional top football. I like to develop young players but the mentality has to be right and every time you have to prove it and every occasion in training and show it in the games."

