His opponent for this weekend's fixtures is Arsenal fan and actor Jazzie Zonzolo, star of new film Sumotherhood.

Sutton's prediction: 2-0

It is really important for Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom that his side show some sort of response here after they were taken apart by Newcastle last week.

The way the Blades have started the season means Heckingbottom is under pressure. I think that's unfair after he got them promotion, but unfortunately that's the way it is.

I just hope he gets time to turn things around, but everyone will be watching this one to see if they go under again.

I don't think that will happen because the effort and the attitude will be there, but I'm not sure they will have the confidence or quality to go to the London Stadium and get a positive result.

West Ham's approach won't change - we know how David Moyes likes to set his teams up - but the question is how long will the Blades hold out?

They did well last time they were in London, when they sat in against Tottenham, nicked a goal and were only beaten in stoppage time, but it will be hard for them if the Hammers score early.

Jazzie's prediction: 2-1

