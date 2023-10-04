Shamoon Hafez, BBC Sport

And then there were two.

Only Bournemouth and Sheffield United remain winless in the Premier League this season after Burnley collected a monumental triumph at Luton for their first top-flight victory of the campaign.

Jacob Bruun Larsen's late winner was a special strike, curled into the top corner, and gave their travelling fans much-needed cheers following a tough opening run which had seen them lose five of their opening six games.

But Vincent Kompany will be buoyed by a well-earned win and the smile on his face at full-time highlighted what it meant to him, with the boss stating afterwards how "proud" he was of his side.

Sander Berge looks to be settling into the middle of the park with another imposing performance and Zeki Amdouni was a livewire once more, while South Africa international Lyle Foster took his tally to three goals this term.

Manager Kompany has maintained a mantra of remaining calm and not panicking in a pressured situation, while they will need to do once more against Chelsea on Saturday.

The signs suggest it is finally coming together for the Clarets and bagging their first three points will no doubt provide a confidence-boost for the month ahead.