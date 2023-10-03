'From being the man under pressure, Robson delivered mortal blow to Beale'

Gary Scott, ABZ Football Podcast, external

What a difference 15 days can make. Following the dismal 2-0 defeat at Tynecastle to Hearts, the north east was awash with concerns around whether Barry Robson could turn around what had been a poor start to the campaign.

The Red Army travelled to Frankfurt anxious about what may unfold against the 2022 Europa League winners and already most were targeting the double-header with Ross County as make or break for Robson.

Fast forward just over two weeks and Robson can breathe a sigh of relief and his squad can surely look forward with a large degree of optimism as to just where the season may take them.

A creditable defeat in Germany was followed by a confident 4-0 dismantling of the Staggies before the Dons secured their spot in the League Cup semi-finals with a comfortable win in Dingwall.

Those three performances alone had already ensured that questions of Robson’s immediate future were dampened ahead of Aberdeen’s first visit to Govan this season on Saturday afternoon.

Robson chose to deploy the same personnel and system that had gone down bravely against Eintracht and he was rewarded with a famous win for the men in red. Strikes from Stefan Gartenmann, Jamie McGrath and Jack MacKenzie ensured Aberdeen secured a first league victory since 2018 at Ibrox. Indeed, it was the first time the Dons had scored three times at this venue since 1997 and only the second time it had happened since 1989.

Saturday's result was also the first time Rangers had been defeated at Ibrox domestically by anyone not called Celtic since March 2020. From being the man under pressure, Robson and his merry band of players inflicted a mortal blow on Michael Beale in Glasgow – perhaps just rewards after the former Rangers manager disrespectfully suggested his side should never have lost to a “side like Aberdeen”.

The trials and tribulations of the home side merely fed into an evening of much rejoicing among the Aberdeen faithful. The Dons' league campaign appears to now be up and running, they are into the semi-finals of a major cup once again and have a home fixture with HJK Helsinki to look forward to before bottom-of-the-pile St Johnstone visit Pittodrie on Sunday.

A couple more wins in the bag this week might even have the most pessimistic of Dons supporters dreaming that this might just turn out to be a season to remember down AB24 way.