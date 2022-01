Confirmed team news: Brentford v Man Utd

Cristiano Ronaldo returns to the Manchester United side after injury, with Edinson Cavani dropping out. Forwards Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial return to the bench.

Jadon Sancho misses out due to a family bereavement.

Man Utd XI: De Gea, Dalot, Lindelof, Varane, Telles, Fred, McTominay, Elanga, Fernandes, Greenwood, Ronaldo.