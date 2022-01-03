Is Traore set to leave Wolves?

Adama Traore looks increasingly likely to leave Wolves in January, according to the Telegraph's Luke Edwards.

Speaking on the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast, Edwards said: "Wolves need to sell to buy, and Traore seems to be one of their saleable assets.

"I really like him as a player. I think he’s been linked with Tottenham again and they were interested in the summer.

"It’s definitely one to keep an eye on, mainly because I don’t think there is much money to spend at Wolves - so if they are going to strengthen the squad elsewhere they are going to cash in."

