Burnley v Watford: Who makes your Clarets team?

Burnley host Roy Hodgson's Watford in their rearranged Premier League fixture on Saturday, with the Clarets desperate for three points to move themselves off the bottom of the table.

Sean Dyche's side managed a 0-0 draw with Arsenal at the Emirates last time out - so would you stick with the same XI or make changes?

It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT Dyche to pick or the one you THINK he will.

Either way, it's time to choose your Burnley team to face Watford