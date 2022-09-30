Patrick Vieira says the long gap between matches has been a challenge, but he praised the dedication of his Crystal Palace players.

S﻿aturday's game against Chelsea comes 28 games after the Eagles' last game - the 0-0 draw with Newcastle.

"Training has been challenging, because the last time we played a competitive game was quite a while ago," said Vieira.

"We worked well in the past couple of weeks and we will be ready to compete. Of course, when you don’t play games it is quite difficult to keep that physical attribute, but I was really pleased with the concentration and the work ethic of the players.

"It is challenging when you work hard all week and there is no game. There is a frustration there, but I was really pleased with how the players kept working.

"It was a challenge to keep the players focused - but we are looking forward to the game. We will face one of the best teams in the Premier League and we will be ready for that."