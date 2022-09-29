'I'm absolutely loving it' - Devlin on transformative Hearts move

Australia midfielder C﻿ammy Devlin says swapping his homeland for Hearts has "changed me completely".

D﻿evlin, who moved to Tynecastle from Newcastle Jets in August 2021, made his senior Socceroos debut in Sunday's 2-0 friendly win over New Zealand and is desperate to make the cut for their World Cup squad.

"I'm absolutely loving it over there," he told the Socceroos website., external

"I've developed on and off the pitch as much as I possibly could, I work as hard as I can every day.

"It's changed me completely to be honest. You're moving overseas to the unknown, and there weren't a lot of Aussies when I went over there - I was one of the only young ones at the time I started.

"I've never lived on my own before, so to do that, I think it changes you personally and makes you grow up - you have no choice.

"Then on the football side of things, it asks a lot more of your body and it matures not only yourself as a person, but your body and the way you play.

"I'm so grateful to be there and get the opportunity. I can't wait to get stuck back into it and just try and make my case for World Cup."