'An instinct he has carried from the cradle' - Guardiola
Pep Guardiola says Erling Haaland has a "born instinct" for scoring, after the striker netted a brace for Manchester City in the Champions League on Tuesday.
The 22-year-old reached 25 goals in 20 Champions League appearances. The previous record after 20 appearances was 16, by Ruud van Nistelrooy and Roberto Soldado.
Speaking about the striker, Guardiola said: "He is in the right place in the right moment, not a second before nor a second after.
"It is a born instinct he has carried from the cradle and he has shown in Austria, in Germany and now with us.
"It is a unique reality of this player. It is a natural instinct to score goals."
Haaland's mark of 20 games to reach 25 Champions League goals is 10 games faster than any other player, with Van Nistelrooy second on 30 matches.