Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport

David Moyes has been speaking to the media before West Ham’s game at Everton on Sunday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

After such a quick turnaround from Thursday's game against Silkeborg IF, Moyes has yet to fully check on the state of his squad. He thinks that everybody came through fine and should be ready for Sunday.

He was pleased to pick up another win in Europe: “Last year when we won our Europa League group, it gave everyone confidence. It’s not a great schedule playing Thursday then Sunday but the players are getting used to it and are more resilient this season.”

On the importance of the new signings for strengthening his squad: “I’ve always chosen to have a smaller squad but we’ve been after extra competition. It’s not easy to bed in eight or nine new players – one or two will hit the ground running. We know the ones we’ve brought in will make a big difference.”

He wants results to back up good performances: “We played well against Chelseaand Spurs but everything went against us. We need the points, that’s always what you’re judged on but performances are improving at the present time.”

On opponents Everton: “They’re a bit like ourselves with a rebuild going on. They’ve got in some really good Premier League players and Frank is putting together a strong side. Sometimes it takes a bit of time for it all to work.”

