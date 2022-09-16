Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart believes he and Liam Scales are forging a good central defensive partnership because they "balance each other very well".

"I think we complement each other’s strengths," said the 29-year-old of his understanding with the on-loan Celtic player.

"There are some things that I am not exactly strong at that he is stronger at and I think that is what a balance of centre-halves is about, one that is going to be more dominant and one that is going to be more expressive on the ball.

"I think we balance each other very well."

After making the move north from Wycombe Wanderers, Stewart admits the fervour for football has taken him aback.

"The fans have surprised me, they are a lot more passionate than they are in England, which is a good thing," he said. "They are just more passionate in terms of losing is not accepted and they just want the best every time.

"I think pressure is a thing regardless of what club you are at, we have got to deal with that. It boosts us on to want to do better."