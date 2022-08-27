Phil McNulty, BBC Sport

Manchester United’s victory was vital on many levels – not least to stave off suggestions they were one-hit wonders after raising their game to beat Liverpool at Old Trafford on Monday.

United’s performance did not hit the heights but they got the win they needed to build momentum and demonstrated the sort of fight that was absent from the debacle of the 4-0 loss at Brentford in their last Premier League away game.

Lisandro Martinez’s defensive determination and competitive edge has already won over United’s fans while new signing Casemiro, a £60m arrival from Real Madrid, was able to ease his way in as the win was closed out.

Bruno Fernandes showed the quality that has eluded him for much of his recent Manchester United career so, all in all, this was a satisfactory day for manager Erik ten Hag as they ended a poor run of seven consecutive losses on their travels in the Premier League.